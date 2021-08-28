Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 9,065 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $141.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $1,798,085. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

