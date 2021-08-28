Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 10,367 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,538. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYND opened at $121.50 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

