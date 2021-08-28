Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 16,852 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of SRPT opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

