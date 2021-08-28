Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214,003 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $33,978,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

