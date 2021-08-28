Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $3.58 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,450. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $153.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

