Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $1.45 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

