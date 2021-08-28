Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $1.55 Million in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

IOVA opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

