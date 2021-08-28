Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of XMTR opened at $74.13 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

