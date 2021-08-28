Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,466. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,352 shares of company stock worth $1,391,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.