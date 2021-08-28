Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.