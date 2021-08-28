Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Insulet by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PODD opened at $295.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

