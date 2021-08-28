Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

