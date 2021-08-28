Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.60 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.