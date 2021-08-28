Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,671 shares of company stock valued at $43,347,688 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $143.40 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 341.43 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

