Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

