Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,798,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 251,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,021,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

