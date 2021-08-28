Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SEDG stock opened at $291.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.