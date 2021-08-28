Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,531.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,507.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

