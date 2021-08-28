Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Up 130.0% in August

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Artificial Life stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Artificial Life has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

