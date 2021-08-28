Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 85.2% in August

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,900 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the July 29th total of 574,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,659.8 days.

ASBRF opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

