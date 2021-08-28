Asch (XAS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Asch coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Asch has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Asch has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $2,225.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

