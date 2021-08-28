Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,087 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,540 shares of company stock worth $6,050,175 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

