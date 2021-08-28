Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in BeiGene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $281.98 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.01.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,345,745. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

