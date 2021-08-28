Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.23 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after buying an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after buying an additional 120,120 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.