Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.16 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,387,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,738 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

