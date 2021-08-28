Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.19 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,732 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.31 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.