Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $792.41 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $802.39. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $708.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock worth $4,718,175. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

