Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $240.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $244.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

