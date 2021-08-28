Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $446.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.92 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.74.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

