Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.49. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

