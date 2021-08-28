Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

