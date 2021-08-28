Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

CRL stock opened at $436.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $443.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

