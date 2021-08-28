Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 738 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $239.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.26. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

