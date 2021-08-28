Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 79.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $484.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

