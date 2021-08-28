Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 3.11. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on W shares. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.80.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.