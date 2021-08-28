Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,369 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

