Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,190 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI opened at $182.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

