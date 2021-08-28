Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,637 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.02% of Associated Banc worth $63,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Associated Banc by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,105. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

