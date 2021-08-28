AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,823 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AZN stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

