Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 610,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Astronics worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ATRO opened at $13.90 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $429.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

