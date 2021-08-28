Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 412.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,958,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,540,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.