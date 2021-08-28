Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

ATO stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.