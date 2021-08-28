AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Critical Review

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AtriCure and iRhythm Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $206.53 million 16.55 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -73.74 iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.20 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -29.68

iRhythm Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRhythm Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AtriCure and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88 iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27

AtriCure currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $147.90, indicating a potential upside of 215.35%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than AtriCure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -23.31% -10.18% -5.79% iRhythm Technologies -19.41% -18.41% -12.06%

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.