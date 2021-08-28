AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the July 29th total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.