Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $159.52 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Audius has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $159.52 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.