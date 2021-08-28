Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Down 46.9% in August

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Aura Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.