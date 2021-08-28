Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) versus International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Critical Analysis

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology 0.71% -3.61% -0.48%

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.40 -$897.89 million ($0.87) -24.40

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A International Game Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00

International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

