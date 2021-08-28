Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Lifted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $5,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autohome by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Autohome stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.25. 1,206,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,223. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

