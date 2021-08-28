Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,413.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP opened at $208.96 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.