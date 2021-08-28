Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,413.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

ADP opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

